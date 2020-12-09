Fans compare Aamir Ali’s ‘Naxalbari’ character to Alvaro Morte’s ‘Professor’

Actor Aamir Ali’s power-packed performance as the crooked and cunning Ambar Keswani in ZEE5’s ‘Naxalbari’ is winning a lot of hearts on and off social media.

While there have been a lot of ‘bad has never looked so good’ compliments floating around, people are now even comparing Aamir Ali’s character look and personality to that of ‘The Professor’ from Netflix drama ‘Money Heist.’

With some similar references between both Ali and Alvaro Morte AKA The Professor’s characters, a lot of Aamir’s fans and well-wishers have taken to social media platforms to put up photo and video similarities of the two, highly praising the latter’s role portrayal which has an uncanny and super familiarity with the ‘Money Heist’ star

Having created quite a buzz as Ambar Keswani as part of his digital debut, Aamir has performed outstandingly well, breaking through his prior images from the romance and comedy genre, to being loved for his grey shade portrayal on-screen.