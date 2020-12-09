PAK-CHINA JOINT AIR EXERCISE ‘SHAHEEN-IX’ STARTS AT AN OPERATIONAL AIR BASE

Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” has started at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force today. The contingent of People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), comprising combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers and technical ground crew is participating in the exercise. The opening ceremony of the exercise was jointly witnessed by Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations), PAF and Major General Sun Hong, Assistant Chief of Staff, PLAAF. Major General Sun Hong said, “The Joint Exercise will improve the actual level of combat training and strengthen practical cooperation between the two Air Forces”. Welcomimg the Chinese contingent, Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri said, “The joint exercise will provide an opportunity to further enhance interoperability of both the Air Forces, therby fortifying brotherly relations between the two countries.”

Shaheen-IX is the ninth in the series of Joint Air Exercises which is conducted each year in both countries on alternate basis.