PM inaugurates AirSial as Pakistan third private airline

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched AirSial, the third private airline of Pakistan introduced and to be operated by the Sialkot’s business community.

Accompanied by federal ministers Hammad Azahar, Ghulam Sarwar, Advisor Razzak Dawood, SAPM Usman Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister cut the ribbon to launch the airline which would initially operate domestically.

With current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, the airline would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

Known for producing sports goods particularly the world’s finest footballs, Sialkot took another lead by launching the airline, after it had established the first privately owned airport in 2007 funded by the city’s business community.

During the visit, the prime minister would interact with the business community besides launching various development projects worth Rs 17 billion under Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Program.

He would break ground for city’s sewage system and water supply scheme which would cost Rs 9.5 billion, inaugurate recreational parks for general public costing Rs 300 million and a provision of latest machinery for solid waste machinery against Rs 600 million.