Tribute to unprecedented vigor of PN Submarine HANGOR on sinking INS KHUKRI & crippling INS KIRPAN in 1971 war, only engagements by “Conventional Submarine” since WW-II. Even today, maritime domain is key to attain our Polito-econimic objectives. @DGPRPakNavy

#HangorDayPakNavy

Meritorious tribute to unwavering commitment of PN Submarine HANGOR on sinking INS KHUKRI & destroying INS KIRPAN in 1971 war, only engagements by “Conventional Submarine” since WW-II. Event depicts our resolve towards defending our motherland. @DGPRPakNavy

#HangorDayPakNavy