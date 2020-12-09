Railway tracks and highways closed across the country as farmers’ protest intensify in India

Farmers’ protests against recent agrarian reforms in India have intensified after 10 days and farmers have closed the railway tracks and highways across the country.

BJP Government, on the other hand, has beefed up police in Delhi and other parts of India to prevent any untoward incident.

Farmers have been supported by railway workers, truck drivers, teachers and other unions in the protest.

Protesters in several eastern and western states of India have blocked railway tracks and roads, while trains have also been suspended.

Five rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers have failed to break the deadlock as farmers refuse to accept anything less than the scrapping of the three laws and assurances of a guaranteed minimum support price for their produce.

The government has so far stood its ground, saying the new laws will “liberate” farmers from the tyranny of middlemen.

Nalin Kohli, spokesman for the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), believes talks will resolve the biggest crisis facing Modi.