ECC meeting postponed due to IHC’s restriction on advisers, SAPMs

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been adjourned due to IHC’s restriction on advisers and SAPMs.

According to details, a seven-point agenda was also issued for today’s ECC meeting chaired by Finance Advisor Hafeez Sheikh, which was postponed last night.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had declared it illegal to head cabinet committees as there was no elected representative for the advisers and special assistants appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to court orders, advisors and assistants cannot be members of special committees, on which reliable sources stated that Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh adjourned today’s ECC meeting to avoid legal complications.

The meeting agenda also included Ministry of Commerce proposal with regard to revision in relending policy 2016 for foreign loans/credits, and Ministry of Finance proposal for renationalization of subsides Phase-I.

The Ministry of Industries and Production proposal implementation of approved recommendations of Mobile device Manufacturing Policy and Electronic Vehicles (EV) 2-3 wheelers and HCVs) and approval of new proposals related to automotive industry (four wheelers EVs and premium on vehicles) was also on the meeting agenda.