The news of Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix is winning hearts all around!

A foray into the international markets for Pakistan, the news of the launch of Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform has not only the general public, but also the whole media fraternity excited.

The possibility of all-Urdu data on demand for users, the news of UrduFlix’s launch is getting people excited and winning hearts all around.

Apart from the obvious reasons – that users can enjoy various international content dubbed in Urdu at one place, it also provides great opportunities for the entertainment industry.

It goes without saying that this is the first time an OTT player is being launched at such a big scale – that too representing Pakistani content to the world while bringing international content to consumers in Pakistan. Talk about killing two birds with a stone.

Pakistan has definitely seen significant growth and evolution in the entertainment scene in the past decade or so, but the launch of the first Urdu OTT platform has to be the biggest news as of yet. We are equally excited as everyone else and looking forward to see the opportunities it would be bringing to Pakistan!