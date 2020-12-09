Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan in trouble as she receives threats

Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan has reportedly received rape threats and registered a case at a local police station in northern Mumbai, India.

Zara Khan, who worked in various Indian movies, has received many abusive messages on her Instagram account.

The veteran actress’s daughter, who is also a singer, was allegedly trolled by a student from Hyderabad on social media.

The accused, a 23-year-old female MBA student, is reportedly mentally unstable.

“After Zara Khan approached us, we informed the cyber department and took help from the Instagram team and traced the accused on the basis of local IP address,” according to Oshiwara police.

The accused, identified as Noorah Saravar, had created a fake account on Instagram. She told the investigating officer that Zara Khan and her co-workers were working with a political party and targeting her. Police have registered the case against the accused and sent a notice (41(A) CRPC) notice of appearance before police officer.

The law enforcers are yet to establish a motive behind the threatening messages to Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan.