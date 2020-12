The shooting of Pakistani movie ‘Ghabrana Nahin Hai’ is in progress despite intensified second wave of coronavirus in the country.

According to details, actors Syed Jibran, Saba Qamar, Zahid Ahmed and Nayyar Ejaz are busy in recording the film by following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It is to be mentioned here that shooting of ‘Ghabrana Nahin Hai’ was halted in March this year due to lockdown, however, it has been resumed with precautionary measures.