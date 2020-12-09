Ambreen Saleh releases The Journey collection of poetry

Ambreen Saleh launched a collection of poems titled “The Journey” at the Faraar Gallery of T2F, a vibrant community space. Ambreen works in the area of communication at Habib University.

She is an avid traveler and the poems in this book were written in different cities of the world that she has visited. The poems describe Ambreen’s thoughts and emotions in these inspirational cities, as well as her journey of personal discovery and spiritual evolution. The cover of the book is a painting of the sea that was purchased in Azerbaijan.

T2F was decorated with colorful paintings and souvenirs from Ambreen’s travels. Nine poems were recited during the evening: three poems by Ambreen and the remaining poems by her close friends: Mehreen Rahman, Regina John, Zarmina Reza, Nadira Zaidi. Margaret Fialho, and Tara Uzra Dawood. Ambreen gave a background to each of the poems. The evening was an intimate celebration of friendship, travel and faith

The book contains several images that complement the verses.

