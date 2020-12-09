Opposition lawmakers to submit resignations by Dec 31, says PDM chief Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that lawmakers belonging to different opposition parties will submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s PDM meeting held at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad, Fazl said that PDM will hold a pubic rally at any cost in Lahore on December 13 (Sunday).

“Opposition lawmakers from national and provincial assemblies will submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31,” said Fazl while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Fazlur Rehman added that PDM – a multi-party alliance will hold a power show in Lahore on December 13 and warned of a possible clash if govt tried to create a hurdle in way of the PDM leaders to hold a rally in Lahore.

Rehman said that the steering committee will meet tomorrow to decide the schedule for further rallies and demonstrations.

The meeting will mull over decisions like shutter down strike, time and the date for the long march towards Islamabad and next schedule of public rallies, said Fazl.

He further said that PDM leaders would meet on December 31 in Islamabad to make important decisions with regard to the alliance’s future strategy.

ARY News, citing sources earlier reported that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has suggested submitting resignations of all opposition members in the National Assembly to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to sources having knowledge of the proceedings of the PDM meeting, Nawaz Sharif suggested that resignations should be submitted to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who would then submit it to the National Assembly speaker after the long march.

It is to be noted that the Local administration of Lahore had refused a request from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan owing to spike in COVID-19 cases.