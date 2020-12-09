Maryam Nawaz, others booked for violating Covid SOPs

Police on Tuesday registered a case against Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and activists for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Covid-19.

According to details, the police booked PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, MNA Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar and others at Shahdara police station. The PML-N leaders were booked under clauses of the Punjab Sound System Regulation Act, violation of Covid-19 SOPs and provoking people against the government.

Owing to Covid-19 concern, the Punjab Health Department on November 20 banned big public gatherings allowing only up to 300 people with Covid SOPs in place.

Earlier, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had directed party leaders and workers to reach Lahore ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on December 13.

Addressing the PML-N’s social media workers convention in Lahore, she had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement was due to make “big decisions” in the next December 8 meeting and urged party workers to not fall under any “pressure”.

“I call upon all senators, MNAs and MPAs to respect the sanctity of people’s votes and should reject all kinds of pressure and obey their party’s decision which will be taken on December 8 PDM’s meeting,” Maryam Nawaz had declared.