Balochistan schools infrastructure, facilities being improved: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that infrastructure and provision of facilities at educational institutions of the province are being swiftly improved. In a tweet on Tuesday, Jam Kamal said that more than twenty intermediate colleges in different areas of the province have been upgraded to the degree college level to provide higher education facilities to the students at their doorsteps. He added that proposals for establishing post graduate colleges in various parts of the province are under consideration. Earlier on Monday last, Jam Kamal Khan said that besides uplifting several hospitals, the government of Balochistan has initiated a process to fill hundreds of vacant posts of doctors and healthcare staff to improve healthcare in the province. In the first stage, the provincial health department will strengthen 11 district headquarters hospitals which had also been declared as teaching hospitals. The government has allocated Rs50 million each for these hospitals. The amount would be used to uplift the infrastructure and equip them with modern facilities. The procurement committees have already been formed to accomplish the process. The new teaching hospitals are located at Loralai, Kech, Khuzdar, Zhob, Killa Abdullah, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub, Noshki and Panjgur.