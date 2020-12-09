Punjab approves establishment of five cement plants: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Punjab cabinet has given approval for establishment of five cement plants in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the provincial cabinet has given approval for investment of Rs200 billion in these cement plants.

She said that the government has also approved a policy for recruitment of teachers in the schools of far-flung areas of Punjab.

The SACM said that the government has also approved an assistant package of Rs100 million for various districts of the province affected by the floods and locust attack.

On the political front, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PDM’s irresponsible behaviour despite an increasing number of corona cases is shameful. She said that the cheap narrative of PDM leaders is dead now as the people have rejected it. The opposition is feeling no shame for playing with the lives of the innocent people, she added.

She said that 429 confirmed cases have been reported and 41 patients have died in Punjab during the last 24 hours. She said that the number of corona patients in Punjab has reached more than 124,000. The number of active corona patients has reached 9,363 and a total of 3,218 patients have died in Punjab, she further said.

The ratio of deaths during the second wave is continuously increasing and holding public meetings in this situation is sheer enmity with the people, she added. She said that the insensible opposition leaders are unable to understand the severity of the situation and are putting the lives of the people in danger only to safeguard its political interests. The patriotic Pakistanis will not fall into the trap of opposition and defeat will be the fate of PDM on December 13.

Earlier on Friday last, Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that five no-objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued for setting up new cement plants in the province while five more NOCs will be issued soon. He said this while talking to a delegation of Bestway Cement Group led by Brigadier Syed Kausar Hussain (retd).

He said that the provincial government has provided a one-window facility to investors for investment and expedited the process of issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants in the province. He said that relevant departments are bound to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) within the timeline.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that setting up a new cement plant in the province would result in investment of billions of rupees. “We welcome the investment of Bestway Cement Group in the cement sector in Attock, Khushab and Mianwali and will provide all possible support to the group.” Early issuance of NOC for installing new plants will be ensured. Aslam said that NOC winning companies will also be made bound to set up the plant within six months.

The cement group discussed setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab. The head of the delegation said that the group has applied for setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab and is awaiting issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC). “As soon as our group gets NOC, it will make new investments of billions of rupees in the cement industry,” he said.