Corrupt mafia spreading chaos to protect looted money: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that aides of the corrupt mafia, at a meeting on Tuesday, will review the agenda of protecting the looted public wealth and spreading chaos in the country.

In a reference to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) meeting, the information minister in a tweet on Tuesday said that the groups having hereditary and dynastic interests will make a plan to play with the lives of people in their lust for power. The minister said that those who had set their turns in rule do not like a public representative government.

Separately, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a democratic party would engage a political team for talks with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the larger national interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the opposition to show a sense of responsibility and cease all public meetings in the current situation facing the country due to the second wave of the Covid-19.

Shibli Faraz said blackmailing or other pressure tactics being used by opposition parties in the wake of public meetings are unacceptable. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear mandate and he would not take dictation from corrupt leaders.

In reply to a question about resignation of the two major political parties, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are not on the same page for quitting the assemblies.