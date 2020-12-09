Winter puts northern part in deep freeze, brings Siberian winds in Karachi

The mercury dropped to minus 10 degree Celsius in Kalam on Tuesday after heavy snowfall and the met office has forecast more snowfall in Swat, Kalam, Skardu and other areas in the northern part of the country, affecting normal life.

The region has received up to two feet snowfall till filing of this report, causing hardships for citizens.

In Skardu region, snowfall has continued in Shagar, Kharming, Ganache and other areas since Monday night, the weather department said in its report. The plains in the region have received up to two inches snowfall, while three inches snow in the upper areas, according to the met office.

“The temperature has dropped to minus four Celsius in the plains of Skardu region, while the mercury has gone down to minus seven Celsius in hilly areas,” the met office said in its weather report. “Sporadic snowfall is expected to continue for the next 24 hours,” according to the weather report.

The spell of snowfall has affected normal life in the area resulting in suspension of inter-district transport service. The vehicles remained trapped at several places due to the snowfall.

Moreover, Mirpur and adjoining areas in Azad Kashmir received rainfall, which brought the temperature down in the region.

Meanwhile, cold Siberian winds from the North and Northeast blew in Karachi from Tuesday to turn weather chillier, the Met office predicted in its weather report. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather in the city as the minimum temperature was dropped to 15 degree Celsius in the morning. The maximum temperature in Karachi will likely remain between 28-30 degree Celsius, the met office said.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

A westerly weather system is present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday morning, PMD had earlier said in a weather report.

The Met Office informed that a westerly weather system has approached western and upper parts of the country from Sunday night and expected to persist in upper parts till the morning of Wednesday (today). Under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah in northern Balochistan on Monday and Tuesday (today).

Rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad, from Monday to Wednesday due to the westerly weather system.