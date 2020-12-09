PM to inaugurate Air Sial, uplift projects in Sialkot today: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Air Sial Airline and other development projects in Sialkot today (Wednesday). In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said that Prime Minister Khan will meet the political, social and business community in Sialkot. She said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will accompany the PM. She said that the PM is visiting the city on the invitation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce. Dr Firdous said that Sialkot is one of the economic hubs of Pakistan’s economy and generates foreign exchange valuing about $2.5 billion annually. The PTI government gave confidence to the business community and due to effective policies of the government, the economy of Pakistan is heading towards the right direction, she further said. She said that the government is working on different public welfare projects including health and education in Sialkot. Skilled development program is not only providing employment opportunities to the people of Sialkot but also ensuring skilled labour to local industry, she added. She said that different projects have been started in Sialkot to resolve the long-awaited problems of the water supply and sewerage system. She said that Shehbaz Sharif invested only in mega projects of Lahore and neglected small cities and rural areas. The PTI government believes in the equal and fair distribution of resources and ensures composite development in the province, she added.