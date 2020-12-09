PM follows no one on Twitter now; only two on Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan is no longer following anyone on Twitter from his official @ImranKhanPTI account as he has unfollowed everyone from his account. On the other hand, Prime Minister Khan is following only two accounts from his official Instagram account. These include the verified accounts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC). The Prime Minister has almost 12.9 million followers on Twitter, with the most for a Pakistani on the micro-blogging site.