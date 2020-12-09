Punjab decides health coverage for all citizens: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to provide health coverage to every citizen of the province.

This approval was given at a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage Programme chaired by the Chief Minister in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that a target has been set to provide universal health coverage in all districts of Punjab by the end of next year. He said that in the first phase, complete health coverage will be provided in the two districts of the province.

He vowed that Insaf Sehat Cards will be given to each citizen to get health insurance worth Rs720,000. He added that it is the basic right of each citizen to get the medical facility.

The meeting was attended by provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary, principal secretary to CM and others.

In his Twitter message, the chief minister said that the decision to provide health coverage was taken in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. The health insurance programme will be launched in all districts of Punjab province by the end of 2021, he added.