CPEC to ensure regional prosperity, development: Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that friendly relations between Pakistan and China are setting a new direction of socio-economic development of the region.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in the federal capital on Tuesday, Sadiq Sanjrani said that exchange of parliamentary delegations has enhanced bilateral social, political and economic relations.

The Senate chairman said parliamentary democracy plays a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral contacts. He said that promotion of people to people contacts will further strengthen economic partnership.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring prosperity and development to the region. Sanjrani said that the Senate would play a greater role in delivering political support for more cooperation between the two countries under the CPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese ambassador said the two countries’ vision of development and the CPEC will turn this region into a hub of international trade. He said that Pakistan is a very important country for China, adding, “We are jointly making efforts for regional development.”