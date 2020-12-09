Renowned businessmen Siraj Kassam Teli passes away

Renowned businessman and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Siraj Kassam Teli passed away on Tuesday in Dubai.

A few days earlier he was admitted to a hospital after cardiac arrest and was later put on a ventilator due to suffering from pneumonia. Teli was pronounced dead by the doctors on Tuesday. He was 67.

He had gone to Dubai for the engagement of his son. He was the 27th president of the KCCI.

Siraj Kassam Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business since the inception of Pakistan. As Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG), Siraj Teli was recognised for his extraordinary leadership of the Business and Industrial community over the past 19 years. He brought about revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the SITE Association of Industry and other platforms of public service and social work.

He also served as Director of Pakistan Beverage Ltd. Apart from the beverage sector, he possessed considerable experience in textiles, dairy products and energy.

Due to Siraj Teli’s outstanding contribution to the national economy and public service, philanthropic work, and extraordinary indulgence in the Ashura incident, the then president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conferred upon him Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2011.

He was born in 1953 in Karachi. Teli graduated from Government Commerce College in 1974. Teli was known for his blunt comments on law and order. He never shied away from speaking the truth.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Teli.

KCCI President Shahriq Vohra said Teli was a visionary and leader for all. “This is a loss for the whole of Pakistan. We are in a state of shock,” Vohra said.

Ex-KCCI chief Zubair Motiwala said Teli’s demise has created a wide gap in the leadership of the business community. “He always spoke the truth without considering the consequences,” Motiwala said.