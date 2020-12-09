No threat to Govt from Opposition’s resignations: Governor Punjab

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that even if the opposition fulfills the desire for resignations, it will not stop the process of accountability and the government will not go anywhere. This wish will not be fulfilled. PDM wants to embrace political martyrdom through political confrontation.

The government has nothing to do with the NAB cases against the opposition leaders. All institutions are independent. Talking to a delegation led by Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, President PTI Central Punjab, at Governor’s House, Lahore, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that if any member of the opposition would resign from anywhere, By-elections will be held there.

Opposition should get rid of the idea that their resignations will end the PTI government. The fact is that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill its constitutional term. Governor Punjab said that ever since Tahrik-e-Insaf came to power, the opposition parties have been spreading negative propaganda but they have not succeeded in their intentions earlier and will not be in the future. If they want to resign, we are not stopping them. Their resignations will be accepted according to the constitution and by-elections will be held in relevant constituencies.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the only objective of the opposition is to stop the process of accountability in the country but the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the nation that we will rid the country of all problems including corruption. The process of accountability will continue in the country till the last taxable person is brought to justice. Governor Punjab said that whatever cases of corruption are in the court against opposition leaders, these cases have been filed by the parties themselves against one another. The government has nothing to do with these cases and NAB’s actions. The government is strong and united. Elections will be held in 2023. The opposition should also wait for the elections.