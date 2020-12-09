SHC orders demolition of structures on state land in Sukkur

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Tuesday ordered demolition of commercial buildings on the state land within 48 hours.

Earlier, the bench expressed resentment over non-compliance with the court orders to remove encroachments from the land of the irrigation department.

“Why were the illegally built buildings not demolished within the two weeks deadline given by the court?” the bench questioned. “These buildings should be demolished within 48 hours at any cost,” the court ordered.

The bench demanded a compliance report of the court order from concerned officials on the next hearing of the case on December 10.

Earlier, the court questioned permissions granted for construction of buildings on the state land, and ordered the arrest of the Assistant Director Building Control Authority Sukkur, Abdul Latif Jarwar.

Police arrested the building control official in the court premises, on the judicial orders.

The officials of provincial irrigation and revenue departments were present during the hearing.

The bench had ordered demolition of commercial structures built on the irrigation land in Sukkur on November 19.