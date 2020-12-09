No minority safe in India: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that no minority including Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs and Christians are safe in India. In a statement on Tuesday, the foreign minister pointed out that India has introduced controversial legislation such as Citizens Amendment Act and NRC to crush the minorities. The foreign minister said the whole world is witness to Delhi riots in which several Muslims were killed and properties on large scale were ransacked. He said the construction of the temple at the site of Babri mosque reflects the Hindutuva mindset. The foreign minister said that Indian forces are persecuting Muslims in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a separate message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) needs to review its policy of holding public gatherings in view of the alarmingly growing number of coronavirus cases. He said that the positivity ratio in Lahore is touching 10 percent where the PDM wants to hold a public meeting there. The minister said, “It is not time for holding public gatherings if we see the threats being posed to human lives due to the pandemic.” He said internal instability is not good for the country as there is a grave situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Afghan peace process is entering into its final stage. The minister said the economy of the country is also reviving due to the efforts of the government.