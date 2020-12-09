103 healthcare workers die of Covid-19 so far

As many as 103 healthcare workers have lost their lives so far in the country while battling the deadly outbreak of novel coronavirus.

According to statistics provided by the Health Ministry, so far 10,925 healthcare workers have contracted the Covid-19, including 6.791 doctors and 1,360 nurses and 2,774 staff of the hospitals.

Overall 10,038 healthcare workers have recovered from the disease while 666 are under-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

As per the province-wise break, in Punjab, 1,600 doctors, 400 nurses and 638 healthcare staff contracted the coronavirus. In KP, 1,260 doctors, 409 nurses and 1,153 health staff were diagnosed with the pandemic.

Similarly, 2,221 doctors, 407 nurses and 519 health staff tested Covid-19 positive, the report said. A total of 516 doctors, 32 nurses and 93 healthcare workers in Balochistan, 794 doctors, 68 nurses and 106 healthcare staff in Islamabad, 121 doctors, two nurses, and 89 health staff in Gilgit-Baltistan and 279 doctors, 42 nurses and 176 healthcare staff were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Pakistan has recorded 89 deaths and 2,885 new cases due to the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday last, Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) said that 2,770 health officials including 1,240 doctors have been infected by Covid-19 in the province so far. During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, have been martyred by a novel coronavirus infection. “Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers were also martyred by the Covid-19 in KP,” the doctors body said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of staff with coronavirus at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad has risen to 200.

The PIMS Spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja said recently that none of them was in critical condition. Two more wards at the hospital have been converted into isolation wards.