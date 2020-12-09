Four years of the Paris Agreement

The world is now four years into the Paris Agreement, called historic in 2016 when major polluters signed it, pledging that they will keep temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius.

However, no tangible achievement could have been made in this period as the world’s second-biggest polluter the US was not part of the efforts to clean the planet under this protocol. According to the UNFCC, “The United States of America ratified the agreement on 3 September 2019. However, on 4 November 2019, the Government of the United States of America notified the Secretary-General of its decision to withdraw from the Agreement which shall take effect on 4 November 2020”.

Despite hardships, France keeps on reminding the world of its obligations and keeping the count of achievements. Its embassy in Islamabad has recently stated on social media that the “next December 12th will celebrate its fifth anniversary”.

The agreement was imperative as the planet had had the last decade as the warmest one ever. Nonetheless, the outgoing US President Donald J Trump spared no moment publically discrediting the agreement trying to sell the argument that it will lead to job cuts in the US industry. He literally bulldozed the regulations put in place to reduce emissions of dangerous gases from automobiles, oil, and power industry. Both developing and developed nations, not least the EU members, expressed their displeasure on his actions in public and private. The world had almost learned to live without the US until the time the Americans elected Joe Biden as their president. The new president has pledged to sign the US back into the agreement as his top priority. If he succeeds in doing so, the world will soon start inching back on the path of achieving a cleaner environment for the generations to come. In this era, climate change ministries have become one of the most important ministries in the world. Pakistan needs to consider its importance and put some genuine experts in decision-making positions in this respect. It is about time we go beyond taking climate change activism as snobbery by offspring of some upscale well-connected people. This is not about making celebrities as this is a serious business. Survival of humanity hinges on it. *