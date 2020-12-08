Asaan Dukaan to create 1,000,000 digital businesses in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Sindh Government is striving hard to provide maximum job opportunities to the jobless youth of the Province as per prevailing recruitment policies and private sectors are also playing vital role to combat prime problem of the time.

This was expressed by Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while addressing as Chief Guest at a ribbon cutting ceremony arranged by Techstirr (Pvt.) Limited at Schon Centre, here. Mayer H Schon, Director Techstirr, Tahir Schon and AR Chinoy were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the Management of Techstirr, the minister said that this a good sign that private sector are working hard against the joblessness and helping government to over come this problem at some extent.

On the occasion while replying the questions of pressmen, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Government always giving top priorities to the schemes, formulated for the upliftment of the life standard of the poor masses of the down trodden areas and focusing full attention to overcome the joblessness.

Mayer H Schon said on the occasion that Techstirr is at the forefront of digitization in Pakistan. “We aim to bring socio-economic uplift to Pakistan and our aim is to create 1,000,000 digital businesses via our Asaan Dukaan platform. Asaan Dukaan is a mobile application and website platform which enables anybody to operate their own digital business online and own their own platform. Whether you sell jewelry, clothes, cakes or any other product, you can become a digital entrepreneur via Asaan Dukaan.”

Later on, the provincial minister cut the ribbon at launching ceremony of “Asaan Dukaan” arranged by Techstirr Limited.