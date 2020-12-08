Bobbie Thomas Of ‘Today’ Show Shares Heartbreaking Advice After Husband Dies At 42

“Today” show contributor Bobbie Thomas mourned Sunday that “nothing will ever be normal again” after her husband’s death, and urged people to appreciate the love they have while they can.

“With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it’s so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy,” the beauty segment host wrote on Instagram. “But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don’t. One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you’re lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day.”

Michael Marion, a lawyer, died Dec. 1 at age 42 “after a heroic struggle,” according to an obituary. He suffered an ischemic stroke in 2019 and eventually was able to walk again with assistance, the New York Post noted. The couple have a 5-year-old son.

“Michael worked hard to recover from his stroke and had made such progress that he was making plans to return to work,” Thomas, the “Today” show style editor, said in a statement to the program. “He landed in the hospital due to problems involving several organ systems, separate from his stroke of 18 months ago, and unrelated to Covid 19.”

On Instagram, Thomas urged people to cherish their loved ones.

“There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short,” she wrote. “As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude … holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart.”

She concluded by reminding people to “please go hug the people you love.”