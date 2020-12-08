Osama Nadeem wins Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship

LAHORE: Upcoming golfer Osama Nadeem of Sargodha Golf Club annexed the net trophy in the Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Course here on Sunday. Osama made a three-day aggregate of 209 to lift the title, while exhibiting excellence in application of golfing skills in each one of the three rounds. On the first day, Osama had a round of net 72 which was backed up by a commendable round of net 67 on the second day and in the final round on Sunday, he again played resolutely and without qualms to come up with an admirable score of net 70. Lahore Gymkhana’s Abdullah Farooqi, who is just 16, did make a charge in the final round on Sunday, carding net 69, and though he could not obstruct the winning march of Osama, he was successful in acquiring the runner-up slot and in the process prevailing over Hussain Atta who won the third net, his aggregate score being 218 net.

In the gross section, the gross winner turned out to be Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana with three rounds scores of gross 74, 75 and 78 and an aggregate of 227 gross. Second position holder in gross was Lahore Gymkhana’s Mohsen Zafar with an aggregate of 231. Ahsan Khawaja of Lahore Gymkhana came third in gross category with a score similar to that of Mohsen. But Mohsen was awarded second position as his last days score was better than that of Ahsan.

In the women’s category, 12-year-old Bushra Fatima was at her playing best and can be categorised as a golfing genius. Her scores during the two rounds of competitive activity were amazing indeed. A net 63 in the first round and a net 62 in the second round. It certainly was a prodigious achievement as it enabled her to win the ladies title. Another wonderful performance was put up by Alizeh Ali Shah. Her scores were net 68 and net 73. Third net was Iman Ali Shah. Net winner in the invitational category was Saadullah Chaudhry, second net winner was Hassan Atta. Gross winner was Muneer Qureshi and second gross went to Mian Ahsan Saeed. At the conclusion of the event prizes were awarded to the winners by Dr Jawad Sajid, Chairman of Lahore Gymkhana, Mian Misbah, Sarmad Nadeem and Shaukat Hussain (ZIC Lubricants) in presence of golfers and their families.