PDM leaders to meet today for devising strategy over anti-govt movement

Opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold an important meeting today at the PML-N Secretariat in Islamabad in which important decisions of the future will be taken.

According to responsible sources, during the meeting, a strategy will be worked out to deal with the opposition in the political arena. The high-level meeting of PDM to be held at 2 pm will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The meeting will be attended by leaders of parties participating in the PDM.

In this regard, the participation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari in the PDM will be summit through video link.

Sources added that the PDM heads in their meeting would also approve the draft of the “Charter of Pakistan” containing the demands of the opposition parties. They said the PDM leaders wanted the public signing of the charter and they might do it at the Lahore’s public meeting.

On Sept 20, the leaders of the 11 major opposition parties during a PPP-hosted multi-party conference (MPC) in Islamabad had announced formation of the PDM and launch of a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” starting with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies before a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in January 2021.

The meeting will be attended by PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also expected to attend. His coronavirus test report is negative. Earlier, he was in quarantine after his COVID-19 test report came back positive.