PM announces to build two big water dams

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan is going to build two big water dams after five decades.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared a video of under construction Mohmand dam and said that the dam will generate 800MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

Earlier, the premier expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and directed authorities concerned to begin construction work on the dam. “Ensuring water security is the government’s first priority,” he said.