FPCCI appreciates PM for removing 5% RD on import of cotton yarn

Mian Anjum Nisar, President “The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry” (FPCCI) said the decision of the withdrawal of 5% regulatory duty on the import of cotton yarn will greatly support the textile sector of Pakistan and will contribute to the economic stability of the country.

He stated that FPCCI has observed since long that country has not been able to achieve its full export potential in the textile sector and product diversification owing to limited access to raw-material and to this effect the regulatory duty on cotton yarn should be terminated so that exporters could be able to achieve price competitiveness and product diversification.