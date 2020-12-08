Dollar gains 19 paisas against rupee

The US dollar was strengthened by 19 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the interbank on Monday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.13 and closed at Rs160.32. The greenback gained Re0.67 against the local currency during the last week. The rupee strengthened owing to reports of 2.1 percent growth in exports of the country. The exports maintained over $2 billion value in November 2020. Meanwhile, the liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at stood at $20.241 billion by week ended on November 27, 2020, according to the central bank.