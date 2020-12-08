PM urges society to fight jointly against drugs

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised on collective responsibility of the society to fight against the menace of narcotics.

Addressing a ceremony at the Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters after inaugurating a new building there on Monday, the Prime Minister said, “We will together fight the cancer of drugs in the society as we have to protect our youth.”

He said the strength of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) will be enhanced and the supportive ministries will play their due role for drug control. The Premier said that he will establish a council and will take all ministries on board to fight Pakistan’s drug problem. “We will initiate a new anti-narcotics programme. I will call a meeting next week to discuss how we can fight this cancer.”

He vowed that his government will rid Pakistan of drugs, calling it a curse for society. The Premier told the audience that a society which embraces things forbidden in Islam is bound to be destructive.

“Whatever has been instructed in the Holy Quran is only for the benefit of humankind,” he said. “Back in the 1980s, many people earned money by selling drugs but society accepted them. This was the biggest setback for our country.”

He recalled the recent incident in Kasur where a man, said to be a drug addict, threw his five children into the Jamber canal. “Whenever a person becomes a drug addict, their entire family suffers. If there are 7 million drug addicts in the country, it means that 7 million families are struggling,” he said.

Showing his concern, he said that people do not realise the gravity of the situation, but drug addiction is spreading like cancer in society, adding that the problem has now penetrated schools and colleges.

“This synthetic drug called ice (crystal methamphetamine) has penetrated schools and colleges. Drugs destroy children’s character and discipline. Their health, as well as their futures, are compromised,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the completion of oil refinery project by Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), besides improving the capacity, would also enable the country achieve its capability of producing oil products at local level.

He described the addition of PARCO Refinery as “good omen” for the country’s petroleum sector. The Prime Minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about the establishment of Coastal Oil Refinery by PARCO.

Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that work on the construction of the terminal to be started within the next six months, the work on the establishment of the refinery will be started after one year.

Separately in another meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to bring improvement in the energy sector.

Chairing a meeting on Monday, which reviewed reforms in the energy sector, the Prime Minister said that all the stakeholders must fulfil their responsibilities in this regard within the stipulated period.

The Prime Minister said a mechanism should be evolved so that the subsidy on electricity is only available to the poor and deserving people.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Advisor to PM on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Planning Minister Asad Umar and others were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided not to create any hindrance for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public rally in Lahore on December 13.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an important meeting of the government and party spokespersons in Islamabad on Monday to review the political and economic situation of the country. The participants of the meeting reviewed the ongoing political movement of the opposition parties. The meeting decided that the government would not create any hurdles in the way of PDM leaders, but warned that strict legal action will be taken against organisers and facilitators of public gatherings. The Prime Minister said that action will be taken against organisers and facilitators providing services to public rallies.

On the occasion, the PM said the opposition parties are holding public gatherings and putting people’s lives at risk to hide its corruption amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in the county.

“Opposition leaders do not know me, I will not compromise on accountability even if my government is sent packing,” the Prime Minister made it clear. The premier said that opposition parties can hold 10 rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan, but his government will not come under any pressure. The PM said, “Opposition leaders only want concession, have no concern for people’s lives. They [opposition] want a collision, but the government will not provide any chance.”