Ahsan’s indictment in sports complex reference deferred till 22nd

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday deferred indictment of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal till December 22 in the Narowal Sports Complex reference.

On November 30, the court had decided to indict Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex reference on December 7. The indictment was delayed due to the non-appearance of the NAB prosecutor before the court. However, the PML-N stalwart along with four other accused named in the reference showed-up before the court.

The NAB Rawalpindi chapter filed Narowal Sports Complex reference in an accountability court, nominating PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal, former director-general (DG) Akhtar Nawaz and Sarfraz Rasool, whereas, Asif Shaikh and Muhammad Ahmed were also named among accused.

The reference stated that Ahsan Iqbal had misused his authority and increased the budget of the project from Rs34.75 million to Rs2,994 million. The former minister had illegally hijacked the provincial project which costs Rs3 billion instead of Rs730 million spent by spending funds of the federal government.

The NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.