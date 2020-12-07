Fog continues disrupting flight operation at Lahore airport

Flight schedule remained disturbed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to foggy weather conditions for the third consecutive day on Monday , as several more domestic and international flights were cancelled and delayed.

According to details, six flights have been cancelled and 9 were delayed on Monday. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight numbers 306 and 307 coming from and to Karachi respectively have been cancelled while the flight number 416 of a private airline departing to Dubai was also cancelled.

A Karachi-bound flight number 521 of a private airline, flight 520 scheduled for Lahore and flight 417 from Dubai were also cancelled. Moreover, the flight schedule of foreign airlines was also affected due to the foggy situation as nine flights were delayed.

Earlier on Sunday, the PIA flights number 342 and 410 which were scheduled to depart for Najaf and Dubai were cancelled while the flight number 307 departing to Karachi was also cancelled.

A private airline’s flight coming from Najaf was cancelled as well followed by the cancellation of foreign airlines’ flight from Dubai to Lahore.

Meanwhile, six other flights of the PIA and International Airlines faced delays due to foggy weather in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Earlier on Saturday, several domestic and international flights were cancelled and suspended due to foggy weather. The PIA flight numbers 304 and 306 coming from Karachi were cancelled while the flight number 307 departing to Karachi was also cancelled. A private airline’s flight departing to Dubai from Lahore airport was cancelled as well followed by the cancellation of foreign airlines’ flights from Muscat and Dubai. The outbound flights to Istanbul, London, Kuwait, Doha, Abu Dhabi were also delayed for departure, besides the arrival of other flights of foreign airlines. The cancelled flights include Oman Air’s flights 341, 342 from Muscat, flights 416 and 417 of Airblue, PIA flight number 307 for Karachi. Turkish Airlines’ flight number 715 for Istanbul and 258 of British Airways for London were delayed.