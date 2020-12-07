Apex committee concern over non-implementation of corona SOPs

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the apex committee meeting at his office on Monday which was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj. Gen. Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Muhammad Amir Majeed and high ranking military officials. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS and medical experts also attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed serious concern over non-implementation of corona SOPs and agreed to make concerted efforts for its effective implementation. Strict action will have to be taken if the same situation persists and the military, as well as civil administration will jointly continue striving for saving lives. Resources will be fully utilized for the treatment of corona patients, it decided. The meeting resolved strict compliance of facemasks at public places and offices and legal action will be initiated in case of any violation.

It also dilated upon the proposal of imposing fine over SOPs’ violation at public places and decided to implement closure-timings of markets and bazaars. Corona SOPs will be implemented without putting an end to economic activities. The meeting decided to further limit public movement in the areas where smart and micro lockdown is imposed.

The CM stated the number of patients has been dangerously increased and the government wants to overcome the second wave by ensuring compliance of SOPs. Necessary restrictions have been imposed keeping in view the economic problems of the working class, he added. He informed that the government is giving attention to providing facilities for the treatment of corona patients in the hospitals and added that HDUs have been reactivated in teaching hospitals along with reopening of the field hospital in Expo Centre. The health department has been provided funds and the decisions of the apex committee will be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Corps Commander Majid Ehsan expressed the commitment to continue cooperation with the Punjab government for dealing with the corona challenges. The collective efforts will be made more efficient as protection of public lives is more important. Overcoming the second corona phase is a national challenge and armed forces are standing with the civil administration for the protection of human lives, he continued.

The CM and other participants also paid tributes to the services of Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan for overcoming corona and other challenges. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health told that the current corona situation is equivalent to the level of June 2020 and the Punjab government provided 207 new ventilators along with improving necessary facilities in the hospitals.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan held a farewell meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The CM paid tributes to the services of Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan as Corps Commander Lahore and expressed good wishes for his future responsibilities. The nation is proud of the armed forces which have written a new history of maintaining peace in the country. The peace has been restored due to the precious blood of the martyrs, he added. Excellent support was extended during the corona pandemic and work is done while maintaining best coordination between the government and the military leadership, the CM added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the annual chrysanthemum show at Jillani Park on Monday and appreciated the work done by the PHA. Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, advisor Muhammad Asif, Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gillani and DG PHA were also present.

Talking to the media, the CM said the limited gathering is allowed under corona SOPs adding that illegal meetings cannot be allowed in any case. This exhibition has also been allowed under SOPs and the visitors are allowed to enter the park while observing the SOPs, he said. No gatherings are held due to the second corona wave anywhere in the world and every country is taking steps to remain safe from this virus, he stressed. On the other side, the CM regretted that political meetings are held despite the increase in the number of corona cases and maintained that such activities should be avoided which could result in the spread of this virus. He advised the opposition to stop playing with the lives of the people. Allowing illegal gathering would be an unlawful step and the government will not allow unlawful activities in any case because the safety of the people is most supreme to the government, he said. What message you are giving by holding a political gathering, he asked. The opposition should avoid it as legal action will be initiated over unlawful activities, he further said.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has disrupting the journey to development is agenda of PDM.

“PDM agenda is hampering the development journey. People want development and not chaos. Unfortunately opposition has forgotten national interests. They are destined to disgrace, CM Punjab said this while talking to members of assembly here Monday.

Steps taken for the development of Lahore and provision of more amenities to the citizens came under discussion in the meeting.

The elected representatives put up proposals to address the problems facing people.

They expressed their gratitude to Usman Buzdar for announcing mega development projects for the citizens of Lahore.

Usman Buzdar said development projects of billion of rupees are being launched for providing civic amenities to people of Lahore. The problems being confronted by the people will be sorted out with the consultation of elected representatives.

“We will give response to negative politics by serving the people. Corrupt bunch can not misguide Zinda dalan Lahore.

Those who called on Usman Buzdar were Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Ras, Karamat Khokhar, Nazir Chohan, Nadim Bara, Ejaz Chaudhry and Ejaz Minhas.