Industry functioning fully to meet export orders: Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that industry is functioning with full speed to meet the large quantum of export orders.

Addressing a consultative meeting of the traders at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday, Aslam said that the economy is improving due to the prudential economic policies of the PTI government. He said the government has devised a mechanism to provide human resources according to the industry needs.

On the other side, he regretted that the political elements are moving from pillar to post to achieve their political ends, endangering the people’s lives. Aslam advised the opposition to keep their morale high as they would get full reward of their labour in the jail. The opposition is bent upon closing down businesses while holding meetings during the second corona attack, he added.

The minister made it clear that action will be initiated in case of violation as public meetings are banned under Covid-19 ordinance. He regretted that the opposition is trying to spread anarchy for hiding its corruption by befooling the masses and added that PPP and PML (N) have always befooled the people. They played with the sentiments of the people and are united for making it to the power corridors, he added. One ruling family purchased costly Surrey Palace with the looted money while the other family made properties in London, he deplored.

Aslam Iqbal said both the families will lead the story when a book will be compiled about political corruption in Pakistan. They are not afraid of any humiliation for making it to power corridors, he said. The Sharif family made politics a successful business. Both should realize that they will not come into power again as the people have fully recognised them.

Both start making hue and cry when they are questioned about corruption. He reminded that rulers often face courts and the voters in a democratic system and asserted that Imran Khan is such a leader who can leave power but will not give NRO to any corrupt.

The government held an inquiry against the sugar mafia and action has been taken against the violators. Around 75 percent of sugar mills are owned by the opponents and they should provide subsidised sugar to the masses if they have any pain for the citizens, he said.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and others apprised the minister of their problems and appealed to the government to stop public gatherings and meetings to stop the spread of corona.