‘NAB not associated with any political party’

A high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was presided by Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB and attended by deputy chairman NAB, Prosecutor General, Accountability, director general, (operations) and other senior officials at NAB Headquarters. The meeting reviewed overall performance of NAB.

NAB chairman said that NAB is committed to nab corrupt elements, eradication of corruption, recovery of looted money of citizens in order to take mega corruption cases of money laundering, misuse of authority and cheating public at large to logical conclusion on priority basis as per law.

He said NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but with the state of Pakistan. The anti corruption strategy of NAB has started yielding positive results. Over 59 percent people reposed confidence over NAB policies according to Gilani and Gallop survey. NAB is the focal institution according to anti-corruption convention of United Nations (UNCAC). NAB is role model according to anti corruption institute of Saarc countries as NAB is chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. This is honour for Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

Chairman NAB said that NAB has prescribed at its own 10 months time for concluding the complaint verification, inquiries and investigations cases so that corrupt should be brought to justice as per law. He said that a new concept of Combined Investigation team has been introduced in NAB comprising of director general, additional director/Case officer, two investigation officers, legal consultant, financial expert and forensic expert in order to benefit from collective wisdom. Executive and Regional boards have been constituted for having comprehensive deliberations of all aspects of the cases with regard to ensuring solid documentary evidence, statements of accused and witnesses etc. so that the cases should be filed which should be complete in all respect and corrupt elements should be brought to justice as per law. He said that NAB has also introduced self accountability system including evaluation of performance of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms for improving the performance of NAB. Positive results of all these initiatives have started pouring in.

Chairman NAB said that NAB always gives importance to training of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines. NAB has not only devised training and refresher courses for its officers for capacity buildings but ensured that it should be held under the supervision of experienced and professional experts.

The main aim of training is to enhance the capabilities of investigation officers and prosecutors so that they could fight the cases very complete preparation vigorously in the respected courts of law as per law.

He said that NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national duty. The increase in numbers of complaints during the current management of NAB shows enhanced confidence over NAB by the people of Pakistan. NAB has established a state of the art forensic laboratory at NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of digital forensic, question documents and finger print analysis. The laboratory provides assistance in conduct of inquiries and investigation with solid evidence on the basis of forensic analysis. Due to this reason, NAB has excellent conviction ratio of 68.88 percent which is more as comparing to other such anti corruption institutions in Pakistan. The reputed national and international institutions have appreciated the performance of NAB from time to time which gives encouragement to NAB officers and also bring honor for Pakistan.

He directed that Complaint verification, inquiries and investigations should be completed by all regional bureau in accordance with law and further directed to ensure self respect of every person as NAB is a people friendly institution. The main purpose of NAB is to eradicate corruption, recover the looted money from the culprits and deposit into national exchequer. The motto of NAB is faith of NAB – corruption free Pakistan.