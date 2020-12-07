IG Punjab wants psychologists for women affected by gender crimes

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that improving the quality of investigation, especially to get professional habitual offenders involved in serious crimes and get them severe punishment by the courts is one of the priorities of the department, therefore the relevant investigation officer as well as supervisory officers should also be accountable on faulty investigation.

He further said that Tourist Police is an important field force of Punjab Police for the protection and guidance of tourists and a detailed report with respect to it’s collective progress,total strength of nuffree and postings should be prepared and present in next session. He further said that priority measures should be ensured for the prevention of gender crimes and severe punishment of the accused while provision of psychologist, legal and medical aid for the guidance of women and children affected by gender crimes should also be ensured.

He further said that legal action should not be delayed against the property owners and tenants who did not register their tenancy while a detailed report on the violation of Tenancy Act and actions taken in this regard should be sent to him having details of actions taken in this regard . He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on Operations Branch at the Central Police Office here today. During the meeting, professional matters and performance reports of various branches were reviewed in detail.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations gave a briefing on measures to be taken to curb crime and improve public service delivery. While instructing, IG Punjab said that there should be a close monitoring of intelligence based operations to break the drug supply chain and arrest big fish. He further said that during intelligence based operations, especially in the areas around educational institutions and student hostels, strict surveillance should be carried out against those anti social elements who attract and push the young generation to fashionable drugs including Ice and such persons should be put behind the bars at once . He said that investigation of serious crimes like murder, kidnapping and rape should be completed under the supervision of DPOs on modern scientific basis. He further said that special attention should be paid to forensic science, geo-fencing and other skills during the investigation in the style of modern policing while the supervisory officers should hold follow-up meetings on a monthly basis to get updates on the performance of investigators and cases. Addl IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin and other officers were also present in the meeting.