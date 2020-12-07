FBR to receive manual requests for extension in filing returns

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all Inland Revenue (IR) field formations to establish help desks to receive manual requests for extension in filing tax returns. In a statement on Monday, the FBR made it clear that no further general extension in date will be granted to file annual income tax returns after the last date i.e 8th December. However, while clarifying its earlier circular issued on 4th December and upon requests received from Pakistan Tax Bar, various chambers of commerce & industry, trade bodies and sections of media to extend the last date for filing income tax returns, the FBR has facilitated the taxpayers by issuing directions to all IR field formations to establish help desks to receive manual requests for extension in filing tax returns. The FBR has further clarified that one request for extension addressed to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue concerned could cover multiple taxpayers’ provided it contains taxpayers’ names, their CNIC/NTN and identification of jurisdiction. The FBR has clarified that the option for filing of online requests would remain available. All chief commissioners have been directed to grant extensions generously and submit a report on total extension requests received and granted by chief commissioner to FBR headquarters by December 10, 2020.