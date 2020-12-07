PMC to announce MDCAT 2020 result on 16th

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) said on Monday that results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) will be announced on December 16.

The MDCAT 2020 examination was held on November 29. Another exam will be conducted on December 13 for students who could not take the November 29 exam due to Covid-19. According to details, the consolidated results for both the exams will be announced on December 16.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and other official respondents on a petition challenging the recently held Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020.

A two-judge of the high court directed the PMC and others to furnish their response to the constitutional petition by next hearing on December 16.

It was stated in the petition that some of the questions in the MDCAT held on November 29 were not from the syllabus. The court, therefore, was requested to annul the test and direct the PMC to hold a fresh exam for admission to medical colleges.

Over 125,000 aspiring candidates had signed up for the MDCAT 2020 held across the country on November 29.