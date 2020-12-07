Hafeez directs provinces to take action against hoarders

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed the provincial governments to take action against hoarders of essential food items to maintain stability in prices across the country.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee through video link on Monday.

Expressing his satisfaction over the recent decline in prices of essential items, he directed the logistics committee to apprise him of the supply of wheat and sugar in the country on a regular basis. He assured his full cooperation in resolving the difficulties in provision of wheat and sugar wherever it is needed.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar informed the meeting that supply of sugar across the country has increased and its price is showing a consistent decrease. He said that his ministry will take up the requirement of wheat and sugar for Utility Stores Corporation with PASSCO and Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to ensure its uninterrupted supply at reasonable price.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved proposed measures aimed at controlling rising prices of basic commodities in the country. The meeting headed by the Prime Minister had mulled over measures to reduce prices of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodity items. The meeting had been attended by members of the economic team, federal ministers, governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and provincial chief secretaries.