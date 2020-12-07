Pakistan wants to enhance trade ties with Belarus: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Belarus and wants to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest, including trade and investment, science and technology, culture and defence.

The President stated this while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Ermolovich, who paid a farewell call on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

Talking to the ambassador, the President said that Pakistan is keen to promote trade and cultural cooperation with Belarus. He highlighted that Pakistan offered promising opportunities for joint ventures and investment and would welcome Belarusian investment in Pakistan.

The President remarked that both countries have great potential for cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism and pharmaceuticals and emphasised the need for increasing cooperation in these areas for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The President expressed the hope that the memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed by the two countries on cooperation in the field of education, would greatly help in strengthening cultural linkages. He congratulated Andrei Ermolovich on the successful completion of his tenure as ambassador and expressed the hope that he would continue to promote Pakistan-Belarus relations.