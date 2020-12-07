Sufi Majlis-e-Amal chief honoured

Pir Khawaja Mehmood Faridi, grandson of great Sufi poet Khawaja Muhammad Yar Faridi of Garhi Sharif, was decorated with his grandfather’s 83-year-old dastaar (a headgear associated with sufism/vilayat) at a simple ceremony held here. Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq led the prayers on this occasion and expressed his well wishes for Pir Khawaja Mehmood Faridi. He congratulated him and wished him good luck with new duties and responsibilities that come along with the honour bestowed upon him.Sajjada Nasheen of Khawaja Ghulam Fareed’s shrine in Kot Mithan Moinuddin Mehboob Korija, Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Baba Farid Ganj Shakar Pakpattan Deewan Maudood Masood Chishti, Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Mian Mir’s shrine Syed Ali Raza, Haq Bahoo Astana representative Pir Akhtar Rasool Qadri and custodians of several other shrines in the country were also present on the occasion. Pir Khawaja Ghulam Faridi is Chairman of Sufi Majlis-e-Amal, an organization set up with the purpose of introducing Sufi teaching and thought to the world. The majlis is founded on the principle that Sufism is a complete way of life where there is no discrimination against anybody regardless of their religious, caste, creed and status and it does not believe in living in isolation and running away from realities of life.