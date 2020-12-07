Metro Bus employees in RWP, ISB again on strike

The Metro Bus employees in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, once again went on strike.

According to the employees, the Metro administration didn’t fulfill the promises of previous strike. The employees closed the ticket booths of all the stations, due to which the passengers have to face severe difficulties.

The Metro Bus ticketing employees, last month, went on a 2 day sit-in on the Metro tracks, for not getting salaries and corona funds.

On which the Metro Bus Administration ensured to pay all the dues and ended the strike as well as restored the Metro Bus service.