LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Annual Chrysanthemum Exhibition at Jilani Park. Accompanying him on the occasion were Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood Rashid, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mahmood, Special Assistant for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Housing. Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, ADG PHA Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, and PHA officials were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar paid a full visit to the Chrysanthemum Exhibition. He expressed keen interest in different types of daisies and appreciated the efforts of PHA in organizing the exhibition and said that limited gatherings are allowed under Corona SOPs. Illegal gatherings cannot be allowed under any circumstances.

He added that visitors to the exhibition will be allowed to enter the park under SOPs. No gatherings are taking place around the world due to the second wave of Corona. ۔ He said that the world is taking steps to avoid Corona and gatherings are being held here. Unfortunately, despite the increasing cases of Corona, political rallies are being held here. Activities that spread Corona should be avoided. The opposition should not play with the lives of the people. Allowing illegal gatherings would be an illegal move.

The government will not allow any form of illegal activities. The lives of people are most important. The opposition is advised to refrain from gatherings. Illegal activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law. Congratulations to PHA for organizing this wonderful show. We will make the city more beautiful. On the occasion, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani and DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi while briefing Chief Minister Usman Buzdar about the Chrysanthemum said that the exhibition would continue for seven days. There are different types of flowers. The government SOPs will be taken care of in view of Corona in the exhibition.