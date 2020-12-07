Over 300 hospitalised as mystery illness hits India’s Eluru town

Up to 300 people have fallen sick in India’s Eluru due to a mysterious illness.

Located in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the cause and origin of an unidentified illness have still not determined.

The health officials of Andra Pradesh revealed that patients were experiencing a wide range of symptoms including nausea, fits, and falling unconscious. “The people who fell sick, especially the children, suddenly started vomiting after complaining of burning eyes. Some of them fainted or suffered bouts of seizures,” said the doctor at Eluru Hospital.

Health experts are looking into various angles, including chemical poisoning through air pollution or contaminated milk. Some believe that it is a case of mass hysteria.

Officials are investigating the cause of the illness, which swept through the town of Eluru over the weekend.

It comes as India continues to battle a pandemic, with the world’s second-highest coronavirus caseload.

Andhra Pradesh has been one of the worst-affected states – at more than 800,000, it has the country’s third-highest case count.

But Covid-19 doesn’t appear to be the cause of the hospitalisations over the weekend. The state’s health minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, said that all the patients had tested negative for coronavirus.

