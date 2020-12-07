Interior minister administered trial Covid-19 vaccine in Lahore

LAHORE: Minister for Interior retired Brig Ijaz Shah on Monday received a shot of a trial vaccine of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore.

“Interior Minister Ijaz Shah was administered the vaccine, which has been in phase three of clinical trials,” UHS vice chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram said. “The minister’s staff members were also administered the trial vaccine.”

Earlier on Saturday Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, his wife and staff members received shots of China-made coronavirus trial vaccine at the University of Health Sciences in Lahore.

After Governor Sarwar, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has been another prominent public figure in Pakistan who has received a shot of trial vaccine of the coronavirus.

The university conducting tests of the vaccine since October 2 and administered the vaccine to 7,000 volunteers till now in clinical trials, Dr Akram said.

Dr Javed Akram in an interview earlier said a vaccine will be available in Pakistan within six to eight weeks. He said that the UHS has tested a Chinese vaccine across the country in clinical trials.

He added that the anti-bodies response in vaccinated individuals has been promising.