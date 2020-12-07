On this day 2005: Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes retires

Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes announced her retirement from athletics on this day in 2005. Holmes called time on her career aged 35, just over a year on from winning gold in the 800 metres and 1500m at the Athens Games. The former army sergeant’s efforts in the Greek capital saw her become only the second Briton to achieve the Olympic middle-distance double. Holmes, whose career had been significantly impacted by injury, memorably had eyes bulging with the line in sight as she triumphed in the 800m. She was named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2004 and made a Dame in the New Year Honours list. While an Achilles injury forced Holmes to miss the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki, she had planned on defending her 1500m Commonwealth title in Melbourne the following March.